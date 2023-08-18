SAP SE (SAP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SAP stock has gone down by -2.57%, with a monthly decline of -6.06% and a quarterly surge of 1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.45% for SAP SE The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for SAP stock, with a simple moving average of 9.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is 60.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAP is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SAP SE (SAP) is $154.09, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for SAP is 1.08B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On August 18, 2023, SAP’s average trading volume was 916.47K shares.

The stock price of SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) has plunged by -2.24 when compared to previous closing price of 137.42, but the company has seen a -2.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/23 that SAP Stock Falls as Earnings Miss Wall Street Estimates

SAP Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.16. In addition, SAP SE saw 30.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+71.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for SAP SE stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on SAP SE (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SAP SE (SAP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.