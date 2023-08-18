Saia Inc. (SAIA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 403.72. However, the company has experienced a -6.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is above average at 31.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is $445.65, which is $46.06 above the current market price. The public float for SAIA is 26.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAIA on August 18, 2023 was 498.53K shares.

SAIA’s Market Performance

SAIA’s stock has seen a -6.00% decrease for the week, with a -2.69% drop in the past month and a 41.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for Saia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for SAIA’s stock, with a 39.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SAIA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAIA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $420 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAIA Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIA fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $418.07. In addition, Saia Inc. saw 90.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIA starting from RAMU RAYMOND R, who sale 2,040 shares at the price of $421.75 back on Aug 07. After this action, RAMU RAYMOND R now owns 3,623 shares of Saia Inc., valued at $860,374 using the latest closing price.

SUGAR PATRICK D, the EVP Operations of Saia Inc., sale 2,771 shares at $426.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that SUGAR PATRICK D is holding 7,277 shares at $1,182,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saia Inc. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.56. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Saia Inc. (SAIA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.91. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Saia Inc. (SAIA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.