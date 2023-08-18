Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RYI is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RYI is $37.00, which is $6.58 above the current market price. The public float for RYI is 25.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for RYI on August 18, 2023 was 380.99K shares.

RYI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) has increased by 2.18 when compared to last closing price of 29.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYI’s Market Performance

RYI’s stock has risen by 4.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.96% and a quarterly drop of -13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Ryerson Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.57% for RYI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RYI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RYI Trading at -20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -29.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYI rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.55. In addition, Ryerson Holding Corporation saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYI starting from Larson Stephen P., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Aug 10. After this action, Larson Stephen P. now owns 80,000 shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation, valued at $147,750 using the latest closing price.

PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC, the 10% Owner of Ryerson Holding Corporation, sale 4,000,000 shares at $30.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC is holding 3,924,478 shares at $121,460,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryerson Holding Corporation stands at +6.18. The total capital return value is set at 39.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.71. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 26.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.