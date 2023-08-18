Redwire Corporation (RDW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Redwire Corporation (RDW) is $7.00, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for RDW is 26.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RDW on August 18, 2023 was 232.87K shares.

RDW) stock's latest price update

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.36 in comparison to its previous close of 2.98, however, the company has experienced a -12.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDW’s Market Performance

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has seen a -12.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.29% decline in the past month and a 15.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for RDW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.70% for RDW’s stock, with a 12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDW Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDW fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Redwire Corporation saw 57.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDW starting from AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, who sale 2,886 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Aug 15. After this action, AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC now owns 36,123,575 shares of Redwire Corporation, valued at $9,466 using the latest closing price.

AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC, the Director of Redwire Corporation, sale 15,275 shares at $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that AE RED HOLDINGS, LLC is holding 36,126,461 shares at $51,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.75 for the present operating margin

+17.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwire Corporation stands at -81.36. The total capital return value is set at -21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Redwire Corporation (RDW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.