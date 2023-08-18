Real-Time Update: Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen a -11.42% decrease in the past week, with a -32.76% drop in the past month, and a -17.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for ELYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.45% for ELYS’s stock, with a -8.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELYS is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELYS is $2.00, which is $1.56 above the current price. The public float for ELYS is 29.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELYS on August 18, 2023 was 192.37K shares.

ELYS) stock’s latest price update

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -29.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS fell by -11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5056. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 57.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.91 for the present operating margin

+95.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elys Game Technology Corp. stands at -42.78. The total capital return value is set at -75.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -136.77. Equity return is now at value -157.40, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS), the company’s capital structure generated 34.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.44. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.