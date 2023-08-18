Real-Time Update: Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Amdocs Limited (DOX) has seen a -1.33% decrease in the past week, with a -10.02% drop in the past month, and a -8.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for DOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.35% for DOX’s stock, with a -5.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Right Now?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOX is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOX is $108.00, which is $21.46 above the current price. The public float for DOX is 120.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOX on August 18, 2023 was 596.84K shares.

DOX) stock’s latest price update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 87.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOX Trading at -8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.84. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Amdocs Limited (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amdocs Limited (DOX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.