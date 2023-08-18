Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) has plunged by -6.86 when compared to previous closing price of 25.66, but the company has seen a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is $28.25, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for QTRX is 34.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QTRX on August 18, 2023 was 374.28K shares.

QTRX’s Market Performance

QTRX’s stock has seen a -1.16% decrease for the week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month and a 30.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for Quanterix Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for QTRX stock, with a simple moving average of 49.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $30 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QTRX Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 72.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.57 for the present operating margin

+43.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanterix Corporation stands at -91.64. The total capital return value is set at -16.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.44. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.94. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.