PTC Inc. (PTC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is above average at 54.72x. The 36-month beta value for PTC is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTC is $164.00, which is $24.82 above than the current price. The public float for PTC is 111.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of PTC on August 18, 2023 was 852.23K shares.

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.18 in relation to its previous close of 144.32. However, the company has experienced a -0.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTC’s Market Performance

PTC Inc. (PTC) has seen a -0.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.72% decline in the past month and a 7.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for PTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for PTC’s stock, with a 8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.01. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $145.58 back on Jul 31. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 5,910,905 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $11,646,577 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the Director of PTC Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $145.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 5,990,905 shares at $11,600,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, PTC Inc. (PTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.