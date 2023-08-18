Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRTA is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRTA is $93.44, which is $36.43 above the current price. The public float for PRTA is 50.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRTA on August 18, 2023 was 394.24K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PRTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) has plunged by -1.70 when compared to previous closing price of 57.99, but the company has seen a -8.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRTA’s Market Performance

PRTA’s stock has fallen by -8.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.93% and a quarterly drop of -22.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Prothena Corporation plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.15% for PRTA’s stock, with a -4.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $80 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRTA Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.03. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw -5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from Smith Brandon S., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $58.71 back on Aug 16. After this action, Smith Brandon S. now owns 0 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $234,844 using the latest closing price.

Garren Hideki, the Chief Medical Officer of Prothena Corporation plc, sale 2,000 shares at $58.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Garren Hideki is holding 0 shares at $117,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.05 for the present operating margin

+87.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -216.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.