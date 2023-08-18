Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has gone up by 0.85% for the week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month and a 7.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for PGNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for PGNY’s stock, with a 7.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 77.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGNY is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is $51.33, which is $9.46 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 84.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On August 18, 2023, PGNY’s average trading volume was 710.33K shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 38.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $50 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGNY Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.81. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the Former 10% Owner of Progyny Inc., sale 2,900,000 shares at $41.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 6,350,000 shares at $119,132,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.