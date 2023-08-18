PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRCT is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRCT is $49.13, which is $18.52 above the current price. The public float for PRCT is 43.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRCT on August 18, 2023 was 487.32K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 31.25. However, the company has seen a -3.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRCT’s Market Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has experienced a -3.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.62% drop in the past month, and a -5.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.26% for PRCT’s stock, with a -16.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCT Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -18.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.14. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Nouri Alaleh, who sale 7,903 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jul 27. After this action, Nouri Alaleh now owns 46,933 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $316,129 using the latest closing price.

Waters Kevin, the EVP, CFO of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 22,631 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Waters Kevin is holding 33,523 shares at $794,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -28.40 for asset returns.

Based on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.