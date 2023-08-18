Post Holdings Inc. (POST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) is above average at 18.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is $104.88, which is $17.29 above the current market price. The public float for POST is 50.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POST on August 18, 2023 was 476.37K shares.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.47 in relation to its previous close of 88.90. However, the company has experienced a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Post to Buy Pet Food Brands From J.M. Smucker for $1.2 Billion

POST’s Market Performance

POST’s stock has fallen by -0.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.68% and a quarterly rise of 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Post Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for POST stock, with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $105 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

POST Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.02. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from ERB THOMAS C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $86.76 back on Jun 07. After this action, ERB THOMAS C now owns 25,775 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $86,764 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN ELLEN F, the Director of Post Holdings Inc., sale 400 shares at $85.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that HARSHMAN ELLEN F is holding 10,272 shares at $34,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.70. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Post Holdings Inc. (POST), the company’s capital structure generated 187.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 53.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

In a nutshell, Post Holdings Inc. (POST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.