PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is $13.86, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for PMT is 85.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMT on August 18, 2023 was 694.44K shares.

PMT) stock’s latest price update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.16relation to previous closing price of 12.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PMT’s Market Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has experienced a -3.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.93% drop in the past month, and a 6.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for PMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.96% for PMT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

PMT Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Lynch Catherine A., who purchase 792 shares at the price of $12.30 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lynch Catherine A. now owns 23,555 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $9,742 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 274 shares at $12.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 22,763 shares at $3,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.