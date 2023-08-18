Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC)’s stock price has plunge by -3.58relation to previous closing price of 290.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that More Bosses Order Workers Back to the Office

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is above average at 51.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PAYC is 51.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYC on August 18, 2023 was 582.51K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stock saw a decrease of -3.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.17% for PAYC’s stock, with a -8.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAYC Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $319.08. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Thomas Christopher Gene, who sale 320 shares at the price of $290.05 back on Aug 10. After this action, Thomas Christopher Gene now owns 26,154 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $92,816 using the latest closing price.

Clark Jason D., the Director of Paycom Software Inc., sale 430 shares at $278.99 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Clark Jason D. is holding 5,100 shares at $119,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.