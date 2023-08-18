Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is above average at 2.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is $36.43, which is $4.06 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 59.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PARR on August 18, 2023 was 925.90K shares.

PARR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 34.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PARR’s Market Performance

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has experienced a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.06% rise in the past month, and a 57.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for PARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for PARR’s stock, with a 34.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARR Trading at 20.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.85. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 46.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from PATE WILLIAM, who sale 115,099 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Aug 14. After this action, PATE WILLIAM now owns 483,019 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $4,011,200 using the latest closing price.

Monteleone William, the President of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 14,063 shares at $34.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Monteleone William is holding 309,720 shares at $491,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+8.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 25.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.01. Equity return is now at value 82.70, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 273.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.26. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.69 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.