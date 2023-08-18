OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has dropped by -4.17 compared to previous close of 11.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSW is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is $15.75, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 72.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On August 18, 2023, OSW’s average trading volume was 718.11K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen a -4.97% decrease in the past week, with a -4.89% drop in the past month, and a 5.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for OSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.03% for OSW’s stock, with a 2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSW Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 20.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from McLallen Walter Field, who sale 8,658 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Aug 14. After this action, McLallen Walter Field now owns 234,422 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $103,463 using the latest closing price.

McLallen Walter Field, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 25,000 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that McLallen Walter Field is holding 243,080 shares at $295,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.