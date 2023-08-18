NuCana plc (NCNA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCNA is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NCNA is $4.02, which is $3.55 above the current price. The public float for NCNA is 51.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNA on August 18, 2023 was 47.81K shares.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA)’s stock price has soared by 9.86 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCNA’s Market Performance

NuCana plc (NCNA) has experienced a 6.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month, and a 2.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.43% for NCNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for NCNA’s stock, with a -21.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCNA Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNA rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7300. In addition, NuCana plc saw 18.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNA

The total capital return value is set at -78.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.09. Equity return is now at value -70.40, with -52.00 for asset returns.

Based on NuCana plc (NCNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuCana plc (NCNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.