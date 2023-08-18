Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is $0.90, The public float for NAK is 519.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAK on August 18, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) has decreased by -2.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAK’s Market Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has seen a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.04% gain in the past month and a 20.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for NAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for NAK’s stock, with a 6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 19, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

NAK Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAK fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2726. In addition, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAK

The total capital return value is set at -16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.34. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.