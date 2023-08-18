Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NR stock has gone up by 7.49%, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly surge of 43.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Newpark Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.93% for NR’s stock, with a 28.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is $4.00, The public float for NR is 75.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NR on August 18, 2023 was 647.20K shares.

NR) stock’s latest price update

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has increased by 5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. However, the company has seen a 7.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NR Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 34.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $5.27 back on Aug 16. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 81,630 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $42,180 using the latest closing price.

MINGE JOHN C, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that MINGE JOHN C is holding 172,045 shares at $40,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.