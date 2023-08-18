Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Stock Experiences 1.40% Monthly Change

In the past week, NRDY stock has gone down by -6.97%, with a monthly gain of 1.40% and a quarterly surge of 30.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.06% for Nerdy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for NRDY’s stock, with a 31.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NRDY is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NRDY is $6.31, which is $1.79 above than the current price. The public float for NRDY is 73.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume of NRDY on August 18, 2023 was 947.35K shares.

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.11 in comparison to its previous close of 4.15, however, the company has experienced a -6.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NRDY Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Nerdy Inc. saw 90.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Swenson Christopher C., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Aug 04. After this action, Swenson Christopher C. now owns 1,317,176 shares of Nerdy Inc., valued at $15,750 using the latest closing price.

Swenson Christopher C., the Chief Legal Officer of Nerdy Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Swenson Christopher C. is holding 1,320,176 shares at $136,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.54 for the present operating margin

+68.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc. stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -99.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.19. Equity return is now at value -116.90, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.