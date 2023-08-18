Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.07x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) by analysts is $7.88, which is -$1.94 below the current market price. The public float for MNTK is 45.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of MNTK was 343.50K shares.

The stock price of Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) has jumped by 4.25 compared to previous close of 9.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNTK’s Market Performance

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) has experienced a 4.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.32% rise in the past month, and a 55.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for MNTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.87% for MNTK’s stock, with a 5.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNTK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MNTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNTK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.50 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNTK Trading at 22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNTK rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Montauk Renewables Inc. saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNTK starting from Hill Scott E, who sale 104,147 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Hill Scott E now owns 620,460 shares of Montauk Renewables Inc., valued at $1,253,398 using the latest closing price.

McClain Sean F, the President and CEO of Montauk Renewables Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $12.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that McClain Sean F is holding 757,989 shares at $725,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.77 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montauk Renewables Inc. stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.83. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK), the company’s capital structure generated 33.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.13. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.