Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is $19.72, The public float for MOGO is 21.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On August 18, 2023, MOGO’s average trading volume was 65.97K shares.

MOGO) stock’s latest price update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a -20.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOGO’s Market Performance

MOGO’s stock has fallen by -20.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.31% and a quarterly drop of -21.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.57% for Mogo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.41% for MOGO’s stock, with a -12.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MOGO Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -22.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO fell by -20.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1649. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -90.20, with -47.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.