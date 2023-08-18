Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock Faces 8.13% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has gone down by -8.94% for the week, with a -24.19% drop in the past month and a -12.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.46% for MESA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.20% for MESA’s stock, with a -23.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is $2.00, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for MESA is 31.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MESA on August 18, 2023 was 313.56K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has plunged by -6.59 when compared to previous closing price of 1.75, but the company has seen a -8.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/22 that Airline’s Pitch to Aspiring Pilots: Fly Our Planes Now, Work for Us Later

MESA Trading at -25.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0175. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw 6.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -54.40, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.