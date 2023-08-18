Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) Stock Faces 11.78% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has gone down by -5.43% for the week, with a -48.60% drop in the past month and a -91.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.03% for MRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.20% for MRT’s stock, with a -90.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) is above average at 12.58x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRT is 18.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MRT on August 18, 2023 was 736.21K shares.

MRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) has surged by 7.68 when compared to previous closing price of 0.78, but the company has seen a -5.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MRT Trading at -85.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -47.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRT fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1362. In addition, Marti Technologies Inc. saw -91.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRT

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.