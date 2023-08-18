Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)’s stock price has decreased by -5.70 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has seen a -6.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGTA is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGTA is 59.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On August 18, 2023, MGTA’s average trading volume was 324.04K shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

MGTA’s stock has seen a -6.75% decrease for the week, with a -8.44% drop in the past month and a 20.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.66% for MGTA’s stock, with a -5.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MGTA Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8020. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 90.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 08. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 3,058,204 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 4,558,204 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.