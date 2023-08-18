Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MSGS is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MSGS is $246.50, which is $67.0 above the current market price. The public float for MSGS is 16.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for MSGS on August 18, 2023 was 223.62K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MSGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) has decreased by -10.02 when compared to last closing price of 205.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/27/23 that James Dolan defends facial-recognition policy as lawyers sue Madison Square Garden owner: ‘Please don’t come’

MSGS’s Market Performance

MSGS’s stock has fallen by -10.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly drop of -0.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.27% for MSGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

MSGS Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSGS fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.56. In addition, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSGS starting from Hopkinson David G., who sale 414 shares at the price of $192.42 back on May 11. After this action, Hopkinson David G. now owns 215 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., valued at $79,662 using the latest closing price.

Hopkinson David G., the President & COO of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., sale 344 shares at $188.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Hopkinson David G. is holding 629 shares at $65,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.01 for the present operating margin

+57.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stands at +27.01. The total capital return value is set at 53.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.90. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.