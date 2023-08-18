Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZEV is 2.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZEV is $6.17, which is $34.63 above the current price. The public float for ZEV is 4.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEV on August 18, 2023 was 104.91K shares.

ZEV) stock’s latest price update

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV)’s stock price has dropped by -19.35 in relation to previous closing price of 2.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -36.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZEV’s Market Performance

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has experienced a -36.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -46.68% drop in the past month, and a -39.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for ZEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.76% for ZEV’s stock, with a -75.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZEV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZEV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZEV Trading at -39.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.05%, as shares sank -44.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEV fell by -36.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, Lightning eMotors Inc. saw -69.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEV starting from Rosella Holdings Ltd, who sale 1,300,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Nov 11. After this action, Rosella Holdings Ltd now owns 7,571,903 shares of Lightning eMotors Inc., valued at $1,430,130 using the latest closing price.

Rosella Holdings Ltd, the 10% Owner of Lightning eMotors Inc., sale 570,563 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Rosella Holdings Ltd is holding 8,871,903 shares at $1,199,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-299.41 for the present operating margin

-53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightning eMotors Inc. stands at +62.14. The total capital return value is set at -64.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.59. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV), the company’s capital structure generated 132.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.99. Total debt to assets is 50.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.