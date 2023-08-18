Lightbridge Corporation’s (LTBR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LTBR stock has gone down by -28.24%, with a monthly decline of -29.17% and a quarterly surge of 3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Lightbridge Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.91% for LTBR’s stock, with a -5.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) by analysts is $126.00, The public float for LTBR is 10.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LTBR was 76.39K shares.

LTBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) has dropped by -17.55 compared to previous close of 5.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTBR Trading at -23.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTBR fell by -28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Lightbridge Corporation saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTBR starting from AK Jensen Investment Managemen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 13. After this action, AK Jensen Investment Managemen now owns 1,241,165 shares of Lightbridge Corporation, valued at $90,350 using the latest closing price.

AK Jensen Investment Managemen, the 10% Owner of Lightbridge Corporation, purchase 38,198 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that AK Jensen Investment Managemen is holding 1,221,165 shares at $174,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTBR

The total capital return value is set at -30.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.82. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 82.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.