Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LLYVK was 1.57M shares.

LLYVK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ: LLYVK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 33.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LLYVK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for LLYVK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

LLYVK Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLYVK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.90% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLYVK fell by -3.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Liberty Live Group saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Liberty Live Group (LLYVK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.