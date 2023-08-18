Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.45 in relation to its previous close of 4.08. However, the company has experienced a -5.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is $4.59, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for SWIM is 104.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWIM on August 18, 2023 was 506.21K shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

SWIM’s stock has seen a -5.01% decrease for the week, with a -5.24% drop in the past month and a 7.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for Latham Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for SWIM’s stock, with a 15.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 23.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Feck Melissa Claire, who sale 7,167 shares at the price of $4.19 back on Aug 11. After this action, Feck Melissa Claire now owns 446,167 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $30,058 using the latest closing price.

Rajeski Scott Michael, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Latham Group Inc., purchase 13,000 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Rajeski Scott Michael is holding 271,056 shares at $53,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.