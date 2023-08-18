LatAmGrowth SPAC (LATG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ: LATG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 10.84. However, the company has experienced a -0.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ: LATG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ: LATG) is 39.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LATG is -0.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LATG is 5.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On August 18, 2023, LATG’s average trading volume was 7.49K shares.

LATG’s Market Performance

LATG stock saw an increase of -0.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.17% and a quarterly increase of 3.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.11% for LatAmGrowth SPAC (LATG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for LATG stock, with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

LATG Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LATG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LATG fell by -0.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, LatAmGrowth SPAC saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LATG

The total capital return value is set at -2.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.25. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on LatAmGrowth SPAC (LATG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LatAmGrowth SPAC (LATG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.