Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE): A Technical Analysis

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for KE is 23.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KE on August 18, 2023 was 93.35K shares.

KE) stock’s latest price update

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.10 compared to its previous closing price of 27.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KE’s Market Performance

KE’s stock has risen by 6.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.89% and a quarterly rise of 28.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Kimball Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for KE’s stock, with a 18.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for KE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3.40 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KE Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KE rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.84. In addition, Kimball Electronics Inc. saw 28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.05 for the present operating margin

+7.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimball Electronics Inc. stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE), the company’s capital structure generated 39.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.46. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.