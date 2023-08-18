Insperity Inc. (NSP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is above average at 21.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Insperity Inc. (NSP) is $112.33, which is $11.08 above the current market price. The public float for NSP is 35.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSP on August 18, 2023 was 279.94K shares.

NSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Insperity Inc. (NYSE: NSP) has decreased by -1.48 when compared to last closing price of 102.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NSP’s Market Performance

Insperity Inc. (NSP) has seen a 2.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.85% decline in the past month and a -7.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for NSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for NSP’s stock, with a -12.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NSP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $128 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSP Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSP rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.12. In addition, Insperity Inc. saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSP starting from SARVADI PAUL J, who sale 18,950 shares at the price of $101.33 back on Aug 14. After this action, SARVADI PAUL J now owns 519,036 shares of Insperity Inc., valued at $1,920,204 using the latest closing price.

SARVADI PAUL J, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Insperity Inc., sale 12,302 shares at $110.12 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that SARVADI PAUL J is holding 537,986 shares at $1,354,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.21 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insperity Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 51.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.24. Equity return is now at value 180.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Insperity Inc. (NSP), the company’s capital structure generated 547.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.55. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 522.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34 and the total asset turnover is 3.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Insperity Inc. (NSP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.