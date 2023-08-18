InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has gone down by -5.25% for the week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month and a -20.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.87% for IFRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for IFRX’s stock, with a 16.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IFRX is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is $9.76, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for IFRX is 51.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On August 18, 2023, IFRX’s average trading volume was 246.61K shares.

IFRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has increased by 12.13 when compared to last closing price of 3.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IFRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IFRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFRX Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw 22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

The total capital return value is set at -50.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.65. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -28.50 for asset returns.

Based on InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.