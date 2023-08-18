Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) is 6.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMO is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) is $59.03, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 177.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On August 18, 2023, IMO’s average trading volume was 534.18K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) has increased by 1.12 when compared to last closing price of 55.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that Exxon to Sell Canadian Shale Gas Assets

IMO’s Market Performance

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has experienced a 0.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.01% rise in the past month, and a 20.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for IMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for IMO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.14% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.70. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.