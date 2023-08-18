Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) by analysts is $129.29, which is $13.01 above the current market price. The public float for H is 44.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of H was 710.79K shares.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 114.79. However, the company has seen a -4.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

H’s Market Performance

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has seen a -4.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.05% decline in the past month and a -0.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for H. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for H stock, with a simple moving average of 3.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of H

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for H stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for H by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for H in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $125 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

H Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought H to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, H fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.41. In addition, Hyatt Hotels Corporation saw 24.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at H starting from KRONICK SUSAN D, who sale 1,508 shares at the price of $116.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, KRONICK SUSAN D now owns 39,527 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, valued at $176,421 using the latest closing price.

VONDRASEK MARK R, the of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, sale 4,817 shares at $115.03 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that VONDRASEK MARK R is holding 6,000 shares at $554,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for H

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyatt Hotels Corporation stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H), the company’s capital structure generated 93.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.26. Total debt to assets is 28.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.