HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) by analysts is $583.04, which is $70.08 above the current market price. The public float for HUBS is 47.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBS was 553.30K shares.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.84relation to previous closing price of 491.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that HubSpot Earnings Wow Analysts: ‘Bears Need Some Aspirin’ After Results

HUBS’s Market Performance

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.35% decline in the past month and a 4.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.37% for HUBS’s stock, with a 24.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $520 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUBS Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $521.43. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 74.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $507.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 578,376 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $4,315,960 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 918 shares at $507.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 37,106 shares at $466,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.