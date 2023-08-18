Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) has plunged by -1.57 when compared to previous closing price of 22.97, but the company has seen a -2.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Right Now?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TWNK is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TWNK is $28.30, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for TWNK is 129.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for TWNK on August 18, 2023 was 928.84K shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

TWNK stock saw a decrease of -2.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for TWNK’s stock, with a -8.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWNK Trading at -8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.65. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +12.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.