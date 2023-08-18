Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) is 10.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HOMB is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) is $27.00, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for HOMB is 188.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On August 18, 2023, HOMB’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

HOMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) has surged by 0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 22.44, but the company has seen a -4.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOMB’s Market Performance

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has seen a -4.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.01% decline in the past month and a 4.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for HOMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.67% for HOMB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOMB Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.75. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Carter Russell Davis III, who sale 900 shares at the price of $23.59 back on Jul 26. After this action, Carter Russell Davis III now owns 5,234 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), valued at $21,236 using the latest closing price.

Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR, the Centennial Bank Regional Pres. of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), sale 10,767 shares at $23.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR is holding 60,178 shares at $252,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.