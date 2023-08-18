Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIPO is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) is $32.50, which is $22.79 above the current market price. The public float for HIPO is 17.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On August 18, 2023, HIPO’s average trading volume was 98.24K shares.

HIPO stock's latest price update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.62 in comparison to its previous close of 10.14, however, the company has experienced a 3.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIPO’s Market Performance

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) has experienced a 3.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.37% drop in the past month, and a -42.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for HIPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.19% for HIPO’s stock, with a -33.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIPO Trading at -31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -37.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIPO rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, Hippo Holdings Inc. saw -21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIPO starting from NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, who purchase 10,427 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE now owns 20,427 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc., valued at $106,875 using the latest closing price.

NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, the Director of Hippo Holdings Inc., purchase 9,499 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE is holding 10,000 shares at $97,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-227.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hippo Holdings Inc. stands at -278.53. The total capital return value is set at -36.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.10. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 2.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.