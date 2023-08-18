Hexcel Corporation’s (HXL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, HXL stock has gone up by 3.86%, with a monthly decline of -6.80% and a quarterly plunge of -3.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Hexcel Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for HXL’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) Right Now?

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HXL is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HXL is $76.79, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for HXL is 83.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.34% of that float. The average trading volume for HXL on August 18, 2023 was 551.86K shares.

HXL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 69.18, but the company has seen a 3.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HXL Trading at -3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.73. In addition, Hexcel Corporation saw 19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Lehman Gail E, who sale 1,571 shares at the price of $70.15 back on Jul 27. After this action, Lehman Gail E now owns 6,942 shares of Hexcel Corporation, valued at $110,206 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry, the of Hexcel Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $72.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 37,010 shares at $72,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corporation stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corporation (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.22. Total debt to assets is 27.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.