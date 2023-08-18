Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.24.

The public float for HROW is 32.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. On August 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HROW was 572.09K shares.

The stock of Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 17.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HROW’s Market Performance

HROW’s stock has risen by 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.64% and a quarterly drop of -21.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Harrow Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.22% for HROW’s stock, with a -5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HROW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HROW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HROW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HROW Trading at -13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HROW rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.91. In addition, Harrow Health Inc. saw 14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HROW starting from Makary Martin A., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $16.92 back on Aug 14. After this action, Makary Martin A. now owns 45,000 shares of Harrow Health Inc., valued at $338,400 using the latest closing price.

BAUM MARK L, the Chief Executive Officer of Harrow Health Inc., purchase 5,800 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BAUM MARK L is holding 2,015,461 shares at $98,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+71.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harrow Health Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at 1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), the company’s capital structure generated 406.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.26. Total debt to assets is 71.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 404.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.