Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP)’s stock price has plunge by -6.47relation to previous closing price of 0.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HARP is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HARP is $5.33, which is $4.58 above the current price. The public float for HARP is 32.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HARP on August 18, 2023 was 189.25K shares.

HARP’s Market Performance

HARP’s stock has seen a -10.22% decrease for the week, with a -6.47% drop in the past month and a -7.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.38% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for HARP’s stock, with a -3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7989. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -212.22. The total capital return value is set at -149.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -154.65. Equity return is now at value -545.50, with -78.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), the company’s capital structure generated 296.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.78. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.