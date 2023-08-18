HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) is 11.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HONE is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) is $11.50, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for HONE is 40.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On August 18, 2023, HONE’s average trading volume was 150.40K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HONE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HONE) has increased by 4.06 when compared to last closing price of 9.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HONE’s Market Performance

HONE’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.50% and a quarterly rise of 19.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for HONE’s stock, with a -15.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HONE Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HONE fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, HarborOne Bancorp Inc. saw -28.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HONE starting from CASEY JOSEPH F, who purchase 2,762 shares at the price of $7.76 back on May 16. After this action, CASEY JOSEPH F now owns 316,568 shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., valued at $21,433 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Michael James, the Chairman of the Board of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $7.82 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Sullivan Michael James is holding 76,749 shares at $35,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HONE

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.