Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) is above average at 8.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is $52.50, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for GRBK is 41.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRBK on August 18, 2023 was 427.56K shares.

GRBK) stock’s latest price update

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 51.99. However, the company has seen a -8.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRBK’s Market Performance

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has seen a -8.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.30% decline in the past month and a -6.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for GRBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.66% for GRBK stock, with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRBK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GRBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRBK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $62 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRBK Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -12.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRBK fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.81. In addition, Green Brick Partners Inc. saw 99.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRBK starting from BLAKE ELIZABETH, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $50.60 back on May 12. After this action, BLAKE ELIZABETH now owns 169,693 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc., valued at $1,265,010 using the latest closing price.

Brandler Harry, the Director of Green Brick Partners Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $50.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Brandler Harry is holding 49,176 shares at $1,251,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.43 for the present operating margin

+29.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Brick Partners Inc. stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.08. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.91. Total debt to assets is 22.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 289.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.