Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen a -4.92% decrease in the past week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month, and a -7.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.22% for GLPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GLPI is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLPI is $55.94, which is $10.22 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 251.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for GLPI on August 18, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.32 in relation to previous closing price of 46.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $47.74 back on Aug 11. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 53,823 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $47,740 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 52,823 shares at $47,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.