Formula One Group (FWONK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is above average at 36.31x. The 36-month beta value for FWONK is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FWONK is $80.69, which is $15.97 above than the current price. The public float for FWONK is 201.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on August 18, 2023 was 899.99K shares.

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.02 in relation to its previous close of 69.26. However, the company has experienced a -4.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

FWONK’s Market Performance

Formula One Group (FWONK) has seen a -4.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.27% decline in the past month and a -6.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for FWONK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.37% for FWONK’s stock, with a 0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWONK Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK fell by -4.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Formula One Group saw 16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Formula One Group, sale 41,154 shares at $70.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 2,729,835 shares at $2,881,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Formula One Group (FWONK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.