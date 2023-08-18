ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Stock Experiences 2.44% Monthly Change

In the past week, FORG stock has gone down by -2.28%, with a monthly gain of 2.44% and a quarterly surge of 5.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for ForgeRock Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for FORG’s stock, with a 1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FORG is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FORG is $23.21, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for FORG is 46.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. The average trading volume of FORG on August 18, 2023 was 618.70K shares.

FORG) stock’s latest price update

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 20.95, however, the company has experienced a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/22 that ‘The opportunity now is at these much lower valuations’: Orlando Bravo’s investing strategy after Nasdaq plunge.

Analysts’ Opinion of FORG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FORG stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FORG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FORG in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $20 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FORG Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FORG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FORG fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, ForgeRock Inc. saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FORG starting from Rosch Francis C, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $21.26 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rosch Francis C now owns 545,742 shares of ForgeRock Inc., valued at $1,063,165 using the latest closing price.

Barker Peter M, the Chief Product Officer & EVP of ForgeRock Inc., sale 2,084 shares at $20.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Barker Peter M is holding 212,670 shares at $42,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FORG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.76 for the present operating margin

+81.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for ForgeRock Inc. stands at -30.47. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on ForgeRock Inc. (FORG), the company’s capital structure generated 16.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.82. Total debt to assets is 10.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.