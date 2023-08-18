Fluent Inc. (FLNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fluent Inc. (FLNT) is $3.00, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for FLNT is 42.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLNT on August 18, 2023 was 115.43K shares.

FLNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has increased by 5.10 when compared to last closing price of 0.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLNT’s Market Performance

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has seen a 11.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.06% gain in the past month and a 16.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for FLNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.69% for FLNT’s stock, with a -26.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNT stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for FLNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLNT in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLNT Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNT rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6575. In addition, Fluent Inc. saw -33.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNT starting from Schulke Ryan, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on May 19. After this action, Schulke Ryan now owns 272,500 shares of Fluent Inc., valued at $27,812 using the latest closing price.

Conlin Matthew, the Chief Customer Officer of Fluent Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Conlin Matthew is holding 147,570 shares at $27,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+22.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluent Inc. stands at -34.15. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.81. Equity return is now at value -129.60, with -71.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fluent Inc. (FLNT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fluent Inc. (FLNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.