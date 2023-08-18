First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 7.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FFWM is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFWM is $9.20, which is $1.78 above than the current price. The public float for FFWM is 51.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.63% of that float. The average trading volume of FFWM on August 18, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

FFWM’s Market Performance

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has seen a -5.24% decrease in the past week, with a 40.80% rise in the past month, and a 71.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for FFWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for FFWM’s stock, with a -24.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on February 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FFWM Trading at 35.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +47.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, First Foundation Inc. saw -48.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from Lake David G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on May 11. After this action, Lake David G. now owns 137,801 shares of First Foundation Inc., valued at $7,980 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Lake David G. is holding 135,801 shares at $8,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Foundation Inc. stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.93. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), the company’s capital structure generated 123.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.28. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.